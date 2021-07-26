UrduPoint.com
DCs Of Karachi's Four Districts Replaced

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

The provincial government of Sindh Monday announced transfers and postings of the deputy commissioners of four districts of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Sindh Monday announced transfers and postings of the deputy commissioners of four districts of Karachi.

According to a statement, the transfers and postings of the DCs of Karachi's four districts including East, Korangi, West and Central have been notified.

Asif Jan Siddiqui is posted as DC East, M.B.Dhareejo - Korangi, Shehryar Gul - West and Taha Saleem as DC district Central Karachi.

