DCs Of Karachi's Four Districts Replaced
Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Sindh Monday announced transfers and postings of the deputy commissioners of four districts of Karachi.
According to a statement, the transfers and postings of the DCs of Karachi's four districts including East, Korangi, West and Central have been notified.
Asif Jan Siddiqui is posted as DC East, M.B.Dhareejo - Korangi, Shehryar Gul - West and Taha Saleem as DC district Central Karachi.