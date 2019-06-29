UrduPoint.com
DCs Of Khyber, Orakzai, South Waziristan Directed To Shift Offices To Tribal Districts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:39 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Saturday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of three tribal districts to shift their offices to their respective districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Saturday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of three tribal districts to shift their offices to their respective districts.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, after restoration of peace in tribal districts, the shifting of government offices to these districts was very important for development of the area and solution to the people problems at their door step.

The government directed the Deputy Commissioners of the Khyber, Orakzai and South Waziristan tribal districts to shift their offices to their respective districts within a month.

The office of the Deputy Commissioner Khyber would be shifted to Jamrud from Peshawar Cantt, while the Deputy Commissioner of Orazkai would shift his office from Hangu to Kalaya.

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner of the South Waziristan would shift his office from Tank to Wana.

