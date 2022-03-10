DCs of merged distts authorized to act as Justice of Peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has appointed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of merged districts as Justices of Peace for their respective areas under Section 22 of Criminal Procedure Code.

According to Home and Tribal Affairs Department here Thursday, the decision was taken in view of problems faced by public relating to registration of FIR, attestation of documents and personal identification for legal purposes.

The Deputy Commissioners would assist police and courts in matters of arrests in cognizable offenses.

The DCs would now be legally responsible for prevention of any breach of peace or disruption of public tranquility in the merged districts.

The district administration and police in merged districts have been directed to organize awareness sessions for public and hold darbars of police force.