DCs Of Peshawar Division Directed For Implementation Of FATF's Directives

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2022 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud on Sunday directed all the deputy commissioners for implementation of the directives given by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to prevent illegal money transactions and eradicate money laundering.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding FATF and Terror Financing held here which was attended by all deputy commissioners of the division besides deputy collectors of Custom and Federal board of Revenue, and concerned officers of KP Industries and KP Minerals departments.

The meeting discussed and reviewed all the taken steps for prevention of terror financing and the participants were informed about implementation of FATF policy besides eradication of sale and purchase of properties.

It was informed that the province should fulfill all its responsibilities as early as the next FATF's meeting for which the commissioner has prepared a comprehensive plan that was in its final phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Khan Mehsud sought a daily performance report and directed all the quarters concerned to implement all the decisions taken in the meeting at all cost.

