DCs ordered to check price hike

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure controlling of artificial price hike so that the people could be able to get commodities on actual prices.

Presiding over a meeting through video link here on Tuesday, the Commissioner directed the DCs to play their due role in providing relief to the people by taking strict action against those who involved in creating artificial price hike on commodities.

He also directed them to ensure the sale of commodities at a fixed rate. The Commissioner also directed the DCs to make arrangements for organizing farmers' markets in their respective districts which would not only provide commodities to the people on actual prices but also open the door of employment for unemployed persons of the area.