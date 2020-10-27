UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DCs Ordered To Check Price Hike

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:04 PM

DCs ordered to check price hike

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure controlling of artificial price hike so that the people could be able to get commodities on actual prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure controlling of artificial price hike so that the people could be able to get commodities on actual prices.

Presiding over a meeting through video link here on Tuesday, the Commissioner directed the DCs to play their due role in providing relief to the people by taking strict action against those who involved in creating artificial price hike on commodities.

He also directed them to ensure the sale of commodities at a fixed rate. The Commissioner also directed the DCs to make arrangements for organizing farmers' markets in their respective districts which would not only provide commodities to the people on actual prices but also open the door of employment for unemployed persons of the area.

Related Topics

Sale Hyderabad Price Market All Employment

Recent Stories

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

21 minutes ago

Italy's Muslim Community Slams Paris For Defending ..

1 minute ago

Russia Urges BRICS to Boost Health Cooperation, Se ..

1 minute ago

Extension of New START Unlikely, US Nor Ready for ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir Black Day observed in Larkana

2 minutes ago

Senate body on Communications meets

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.