DCs Ordered To Ensure Flour Sale At Govt Price

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 11:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to keep coordination with departments of food and industries to avoid artificial shortage of flour.

He issued these directions while addressing a meeting of all commissioners and deputy commissioners through video link, here on Sunday. He directed to ensure sale of flour at the price fixed by the government.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including food, industries and agriculture, director food and deputy commissioner Lahore.

The Chief Secretary asked the administrative officers to come out in the field to check demand and supply of flour.

Azam Suleman Khan said that deputy commissioners should launch crack down on hoarders and profiteers instead of sitting in their offices so that people could be provided relief.

He directed for special measures to ensure sufficient supply of flour in the areas where demand was comparatively high.

The Chief Secretary directed that in order to increase supply of flour, strict monitoring of flour mills be carried out, besides ensuring use of quota.

He asked the officers to keep a check on supply of flour from mills as per SoP so that its hoarding could be avoided.

