DCs ordered to implement govt policies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan Thursday directed all deputy commissioners to implement the government instructions regarding controlling prices of eatables, drive against adulteration, and Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

He said that utilisation of funds on schemes under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) should also be ensured while all these tasks would be a yardstick to determine performance and no negligence would be tolereated in that regard.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Planning and Development Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, Secretary food Waqas Ali Mehmood, Secretary Local Government Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Secretary Industries Zafar Iqbal, Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum, Punjab Food Authority DG Irfan Memon and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal whereas other divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video conferencing.

The chief secretary told the meeting that model bazaars could be made beneficial in real sense only when edible were available there at concessionary rates.

He said that availability of daily-use commodities be ensured at the prices fixed by the government so that people could be provided relief from artificial price-hike.

He ordered the deputy commissioners to regularly conduct visits to hospitals and educational institutes to check availability of medicines and behavior of doctors and staff with patients, besides taking measures for improving cleanliness in these institutes.

Another direction was about monitoring of flour and sugar mills to ensure grinding of wheat as per official quota was given.

Secretary Food Waqas Ali Mehmood briefed the meeting that all sugar mills in the province were functional at the moment.

Issuing instruction about Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, the chief secretary said that special attention should be paid to tree plantation, and improving sanitation in the districts.

He announced that he would visit districts to review the work done under Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

He also gave directions about setting up public toilets in bazaars and other public places.

He ordered the divisional commissioners of Lahore, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and Gujranwala to prepare recommendations to ease the process of issuance of NOC for new petrol pumps.

The business activity would not only strengthen economy but also create job opportunities, he added.

He said that process of identification of land for graveyards should be completed soon.

He lauded the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners for approving more than 100 unapproved schemes under ADP in last one month, saying that work on uplift projects should be expedited with a focus on new schemes.

He directed that e-tendering for procurement in departments be started at the earliest with a view to rooting out corruption.