PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administrations' performance review meeting was held here on Monday with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair.

At the meeting, the Commissioner directed the deputy commissioners of Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber and Mohmand to fix the rates of daily use commodities according to the financial strength of the local general public.

He said that deputy commissioners should attend open courts (kachehries) by themselves besides ensuring the distribution of the flour bags.

The deputy commissioners were also directed to take prompt action on people's complaints and keep a vigil eye on law and order maintenance.

The deputy commissioners of the five districts presented their three months performance reports to the Commissioner and also gave briefings about their actions.

The Commissioner further said,"In the ongoing situation, rightful distribution of flour must be ensured and strict surveillance of the flour dealers shall be carried out."