DC’s special inspection teams ensure health & safety

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) In a series of inspections followed by the orders of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, the Additional Assistant Commissioner of Galyat Shamim Ullah Wednesday took decisive action to ensure compliance with health and safety standards in Hernu.

During his visit, Shamim Ullah scrutinized wholesale dealers, grocery stores, and general stores, checking adherence to rate lists and evaluating the quality of food items. The inspections revealed the presence of expired goods, prompting immediate enforcement actions against the offending shopkeepers under the price Control Act.

Further underscoring the commitment to food safety, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood conducted an inspection of the Small Industries Area. He reviewed several bakery manufacturing units, including Mehr Bakers, Pak Marketing, and Fahad Bakers.

The inspection uncovered significant issues, including non-standard products, poor sanitation practices, and the lack of essential health certificates at Pak Marketing and Fahad Bakers. As a result, both were sealed, and legal proceedings have been initiated to address the violations.