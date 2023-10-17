DCs tasked to bring down rates of eatables, transport fares

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Punjab government on Tuesday issued directions to all administrative officers to bring down the rates of essential commodities and transport fares for passing the benefit of a reduction in petroleum products’ prices directly to the people.

These instructions were issued by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman during a video link meeting of all deputy commissioners held at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the prices of food items in detail and decided to establish a fruit and vegetable market in Rawalpindi.

The Chief Secretary ordered that the direct benefit of the drop in the oil prices should be passed on to the masses. He said that the reduction in fuel prices would reduce the cost of transportation, adding that officers must ensure a significant cut in the rates of eatables and transport fares in proportion to the decrease in POL prices.

The Chief Secretary also asked the deputy commissioners to notify the new slashed rates of food items and transport fares after consulting all the stakeholders.

He said that the administrative officers have to work in a dynamic manner to control profiteering and hoarding. He mentioned that the Special Branch and Urban Unit would continue performing duties of monitoring price control.

The Chief Secretary said that the deputy commissioners must supervise the auction process in fruits and vegetable markets themselves and keep a close eye on the supply and demand along with prices. Industries Department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta briefed the meeting that due to the decrease in rates of petroleum products, the prices of commodities would start dropping in the next two to three days.

The administrative secretaries of various departments including industries, agriculture, livestock, DIG Special Branch and relevant officials attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.