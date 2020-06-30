DCs to decide sealing of areas after smart lockdown: Chief Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik said after the end of the smart lockdown, the deputy commissioners would decide whether to seal or open the affected localities keeping in view the number of cases of coronavirus in their districts.

He expressed these views during a meeting presided over by Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan here at the Chief Secretary's Office on Tuesday to review the new strategy after the end of smart lockdown, prices and supply of essential medicines, and security arrangements in the province.

Commissioner Saif Anjum, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas IG Punjab, divisional commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs participated through video link.

The chief secretary directed the administrative officers to notify at least four pharmacies in the districts to ensure the availability of medicines used in the treatment of Covid-19.

"In case of a high number of patients, more than four pharmacies could also be notified" , he added.

It was decided in the meeting that these notified pharmacies would work round-the-clock and would be advertised in the media for public awareness.

The health secretary informed the meeting that there was no shortage of essential medicines in the province.

Briefing about the law and order situation, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir told the meeting that security was on high alert in the province after the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange and additional police personnel were being deployed at all sensitive places.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to the field officers to identify the places forsetting up cattle markets outside the cities and send a report.