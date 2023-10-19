Open Menu

DCs To Ensure Reduction In Prices Of Essential Commodities

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that the benefit of reduction in petroleum products' prices and depreciation of US dollar against the Pakistan Rupee reaches masses in the form of reduction in prices of essential commodities

While presiding over a meeting of deputy commissioners to discuss the prices mechanism on Thursday, he stressed the implementation of a notification regarding reduction in food and transport fares at all costs. He said, "Deputy commissioners should mobilise subordinate officers to take strict action against hoarding and overcharging."

He said the government-fixed prices should be displayed at prominent places in shops.

"Prices magistrates should spend more time in field so that relief could be provided to the public in letter and spirit," Ajmal Bhatti said.

He said the deputy commissioners should meet traders and transporters to ensure more relief to people. "The monitoring of vegetable and fruit markets should be made strict and the presence of officers on the occasion of auction must be ensured," he added.

The meeting was apprised that the price of rice in Sargodha had been reduced by Rs 60/kg, price of chicken meat by Rs 50/kg and prices of all pulses by Rs 15-30/kg. The meeting was told that Roti was being sold for Rs 15 in other districts, but in Sargodha it was being sold for Rs 12.

Pakistan

