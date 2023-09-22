DCs to hold open kachehries to resolve pension issues

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar while taking serious notice of the issues of pensioners in provincial treasury offices has directed deputy commissioners to hold open kachehries along with district officers in their respective offices and redress pensioners' grievances

KARACHI, Sep 22 (APP) :Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar while taking serious notice of the issues of pensioners in provincial treasury offices has directed deputy commissioners to hold open kachehries along with district officers in their respective offices and redress pensioners' grievances.

In this regard, the finance department has issued a schedule of the open kachehries to be started from September 27.

On September 27 Deputy Commissioner Tando Mohammad Khan would hold open kachehri along Inspector General (Treasuries), and deputy Inspector (Treasuries) representative of the Accountant General of Grade BS-18 to hear pension and other cases related to treasuries.

Similarly, the DC of Dadu would hold open kachehri on Sept 28, DC Jamshoro on October 3, DC Badin on October 5, DC Tando Allahyar on October 9, and Matiari on October 10.

A similar meeting would be held in the DC office in Shikarpur on September 27, DC Jacaobad on September 28, DC Shikarpur on October 4, DC Ghotki on October 5, and DC Larkana on October 11, DC Kambar on October 12.