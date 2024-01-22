DCs Told To Act Against Polling Staff Absent From Duties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Punjab Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday issued instructions to all deputy commissioners to take action against the polling staff who are absent during training.
He issued these instructions during a meeting to review the arrangements for the conduct of general elections, at the Civil Secretariat. Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwer Chohan, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the secretaries of home, local government departments, officers of Provincial Election Commission and officials concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs participated through video link.
The Chief Secretary directed that the attendance of the staff during the training be ensured and strict action be taken against absent officials. He mentioned that holding free, fair and transparent elections is an important national responsibility. He said that the requisite funds have been provided, therefore no shortcoming in polls arrangements would be acceptable. He said that transport and security plans were a very important part of election arrangements, adding that the two components should be given special attention.
He said that deputy commissioners should review the preparations for the elections on a daily basis.
Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan said that all district returning officers should supervise the process of preparation of polling bags and ensure the provision of all basic facilities at the polling stations. He said that the control rooms should be made more functional for addressing the complaints. He stressed that equal opportunities must be provided to all stakeholders in the election process without discrimination. He said that strict action should be taken against those who violate the election code of conduct. The provincial election commissioner also issued instructions regarding the delivery of election materials and ballot papers.
Local Government Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi briefed the meeting that under Section 144, firing, and display of weapons would be banned from February 1 to 12. He said that the arrangements for installing CCTV cameras at the highly sensitive polling stations have been completed. Army, Rangers and police personnel would carry out a flag march on February 5 and 7, he concluded.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore police intensify crackdown on illegal arms, display9 minutes ago
-
IGP commits support for special children's sports initiatives9 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman provides relief of Rs55.4mln to 40 applicants9 minutes ago
-
Centre enrolls 250,000 job seekers, 55,000 employers9 minutes ago
-
Poliovirus found in environmental samples10 minutes ago
-
PTA conduct raids against VOIP grey setup involved in using illegal sims10 minutes ago
-
Five, including children, found dead in Karachi apartment19 minutes ago
-
IGP launches Traffic Ticket Management System19 minutes ago
-
Book on local govts launched19 minutes ago
-
Phase 3 of 'Ab Gaon Chamkenge' program underway19 minutes ago
-
Special permits issued to foreign media for elections 2024 coverage19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Quetta City App19 minutes ago