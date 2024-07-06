DCs Told To Keep Check On Prices Of Flour, Wheat
Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all deputy commissioners to strictly monitor the prices of flour and wheat.
He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting held to review the prices and availability of food items, here on Saturday. The administrative secretaries of industries, food and relevant departments attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.
The Chief Secretary said that the sale of food items including Roti at higher than the fixed price is not acceptable in any case. He ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure hundred percent implementation of the rates fixed for Roti.
He said that those who fleece consumers by creating artificial inflation would be dealt with an iron hand. He further said that responsibilities should be assigned to price magistrates after allocating areas to them.
The Chief Secretary said that providing relief to the people is the priority of the government. He mentioned that there is no justification for the difference in prices of vegetables in different cities, adding that the relevant market committee would be held responsible in case of price instability. The Chief Secretary also issued orders regarding prominent display of the rate lists at shops. The administrative secretaries of industries and food departments gave a detailed briefing to the meeting.
Recent Stories
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two POs arrested7 seconds ago
-
CS orders strict monitoring of flour, wheat prices13 seconds ago
-
Motorway Police rescue child who fell from bus17 seconds ago
-
Commissioner, RPO organize ‘Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen’ conference to promote interfaith harmony20 seconds ago
-
PFA unearths spurious soft drink factory24 seconds ago
-
Minister inspects PDMA head office for monsoon preparedness27 seconds ago
-
CJ PHC chairs meeting on Case Management Policy31 seconds ago
-
Rs9.7mn recovered from corrupt elements in June10 minutes ago
-
Rs.1.0037 billion fine imposed on 9,880 power pilferers10 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews preparations for conduct of MDCAT 2024-2510 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed to maintain security during Muharram10 minutes ago
-
Key performance indicators directed by CM Punjab to determine performance of police deptt must be en ..11 minutes ago