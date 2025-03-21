DCs Told To Monitor Execution Of ‘Suthra Punjab’ Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure comprehensive monitoring of the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme by establishing an effective supervision and feedback mechanism at the union council level.
The instructions were issued during a video conference with divisional and deputy commissioners held at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday. The meeting reviewed the program’s implementation across all districts, including the human resource, machinery availability, and challenges. The Secretary of Local Government and relevant officials attended in person, while divisional and deputy commissioners joined virtually.
The Chief Secretary emphasized the need for special cleanliness arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, mandating the contractors to disburse sanitary workers’ salaries before the Eid.
He reiterated that the program’s execution aligns with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister, highlighting the introduction of a uniform cleanliness system in both urban and rural areas for the first time. He added that the private sector involvement has been prioritized to achieve the zero-waste target.
During the briefing, the Secretary of Local Government mentioned that a dedicated dashboard has been set up to monitor the ‘Suthra Punjab’ Program. He said that over 100,000 sanitary workers have been deployed province-wide, collecting 2.721 million tons of waste to date. Additionally, 1,300 waste enclosures and 88 landfill sites have been established, while 20,000 cleanliness-related complaints have been resolved, he concluded.
Recent Stories
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training of ASPs on AI-based policing completed at PSCA5 minutes ago
-
DCs told to monitor execution of ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme5 minutes ago
-
Over 5 lakh trees planted in universities, colleges: minister5 minutes ago
-
UoG observes International Forest Day with tree plantation5 minutes ago
-
PHA held massive tree plantation drive5 minutes ago
-
Establishment of Climate Change Authority on cards; Govt informs SC5 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation ceremony held at Arts Council25 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University marks International Day of Forests with tree plantation drive25 minutes ago
-
Traffic police praised for facilitating citizens in Ramazan35 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to women empowerment: Sajida Shah Nawaz35 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Khanewal35 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 200-litre substandard beverages, 50-kg expired items35 minutes ago