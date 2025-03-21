DCs told to monitor execution of ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure comprehensive monitoring of the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme by establishing an effective supervision and feedback mechanism at the union council level.

The instructions were issued during a video conference with divisional and deputy commissioners held at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday. The meeting reviewed the program’s implementation across all districts, including the human resource, machinery availability, and challenges. The Secretary of Local Government and relevant officials attended in person, while divisional and deputy commissioners joined virtually.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need for special cleanliness arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, mandating the contractors to disburse sanitary workers’ salaries before the Eid.

He reiterated that the program’s execution aligns with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister, highlighting the introduction of a uniform cleanliness system in both urban and rural areas for the first time. He added that the private sector involvement has been prioritized to achieve the zero-waste target.

During the briefing, the Secretary of Local Government mentioned that a dedicated dashboard has been set up to monitor the ‘Suthra Punjab’ Program. He said that over 100,000 sanitary workers have been deployed province-wide, collecting 2.721 million tons of waste to date. Additionally, 1,300 waste enclosures and 88 landfill sites have been established, while 20,000 cleanliness-related complaints have been resolved, he concluded.