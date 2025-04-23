DCs told to ramp up anti-encroachment drive, price checks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed authorities to continue the province-wide anti-encroachment operation with greater efficiency and focus.

Chairing a high-level meeting via video link with all divisional and deputy commissioners, the Chief Secretary conducted a detailed review of ongoing anti-encroachment efforts and price control initiatives.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Zaman stressed that merely removing encroachments was not enough - ensuring their permanent removal and restoring affected areas was equally crucial. He instructed departments concerned to expedite rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts to deliver immediate relief to the public.

He reiterated that, in line with the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision, citizens must witness clear and positive improvements in governance. The Chief Secretary further ordered the deputy commissioners to mobilize price control magistrates in the field and enforce strict monitoring of essential commodity prices.

He firmly stated that overpricing of food and essential items would not be tolerated in any case and strict legal action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders.

The meeting was also attended by secretaries of the agriculture and price control departments and other senior officials, while all divisional and deputy commissioners participated via video link.