DCSW holds activities against gender based violence in Kohat

The District Committee of Social Welfare (DCSW) Kohat on Wednesday started 16-day long activities against gender based violence in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The District Committee of Social Welfare (DCSW) Kohat on Wednesday started 16-day long activities against gender based violence in the district.

Team Manager and Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Kohat, Reena Shaheed Suharwardi attended the ceremony as the chief guest besides large number of audience including chairperson and members of the DCSW, representatives from civil society, lawyers, women, teachers, students and people from different walks of life.

Students and women presented scripts, dialogues and other pertinent topics in a persuasive manner.

The chief guest highlighted the importance of the day and assured his full support in this regard.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director Consumer Rights Protection Kohat visited Afghan Refugees Camp No. 2 market and inspected various business establishments including vegetable and fruit stalls, fast food outlets, naan shops and other essential commodities of daily life.

Those involved in profiteering were fined on the spot under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Consumer Protection Act 1997 while notices were issued to others.