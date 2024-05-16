DD Agri Visited Saddar And Bajwat Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Sialkot Dr. Rana Qurban Ali Khan along with Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture Extension Sialkot Sheikh Jawahar Ali visited Saddar and Bajwat areas and met the farmers.
Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Rana Qurban Ali Khan while addressing the farmers, said that after harvesting the wheat, do not burn its residues but press them into the soil, which will increase the fertility of the land.
Announcements were also being made to inform the farmers in this regard, DD Agriculture Extension said.
He said that the Department of Agriculture Extension was monitoring all tehsils to combat smog, cases will be registered against violators and heavy fines will also be imposed on them.
