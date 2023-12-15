Open Menu

DD Anti Corruption Sukkur Inaugurates Utility Stores Outlet

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DD Anti Corruption Sukkur inaugurates Utility Stores outlet

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Deputy Director, Anti Corruption Sukkur, Mir Nadir Abro inaugurated a Utility Stores outlet at Shikarpur road here Friday.

On this occasion, Abro said that the government was committed to improve the living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their doorstep.

He said on the directives of the government, the scope of Utility Stores for the people living in rural areas is being expanded.

Related Topics

Corruption Road Sukkur Shikarpur All Government

Recent Stories

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Fa ..

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat A ..

22 minutes ago
 SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

3 hours ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

6 hours ago
Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

15 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

15 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

15 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

15 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

16 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan