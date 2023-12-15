DD Anti Corruption Sukkur inaugurates Utility Stores outlet

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Deputy Director, Anti Corruption Sukkur, Mir Nadir Abro inaugurated a Utility Stores outlet at Shikarpur road here Friday.

On this occasion, Abro said that the government was committed to improve the living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their doorstep.

He said on the directives of the government, the scope of Utility Stores for the people living in rural areas is being expanded.