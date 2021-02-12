UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DD Education Ensures Implementation Of Covid-19 SOPs In Gilgit Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

DD education ensures implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in Gilgit schools

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Education Gilgit, Sultan Ali on Thursday ensured implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in schools across the city and to prevent the spread of the virus.

In this regard 28,000 masks, 12,000 sanitizers and 10,000 hand-washing soaps were distributed in all the schools.

According to public relations office of education department Gilgit, Sultan Ali had implemented coronavirus SOPs in all schools of the city and took steps to prevent the virus.

Sultan Ali distributed 28,000 face masks, 12,000 sanitisers and 10,000 soaps in the schools across Gilgit.

Talking to media,on the occasion Sultan Ali said that implementation of corona SOPs was very important for every individual. He apprised the administrators of all schools about Corona virus. He also issued instructions on precautionary measures, prevention and remediation.

He also instructed all school principals to synitesize children's hands as they enter through the school gate, ensure the use of masks, wash hands and ensure social distance in the classroom. He further said that the life of the students was very important so the implementation of SOPs issued by the government should be ensured and no negligence should be allowed. He said that always guide the children especially in Primary classes to implement SOPs so that the children could be protected from this epidemic and the architects of our future can be adorned with knowledge and health and their education.

He said that awareness campaign of SOPs for prevention and control of Corona virus should not be limited to cities but also in remote areas, adding that SOPs awareness campaign for prevention and prevention of Corona virus should be expanded.

Related Topics

Education Guide Gilgit Baltistan Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC presents UAE’s national, international effor ..

1 hour ago

Foolproof security on first T-20 match of Pak-Sout ..

60 minutes ago

CCOE discusses electricity policy

60 minutes ago

US Imposes Myanmar Sanctions on 8 individuals, 3 E ..

1 hour ago

Brussels Ready to Help Kiev Embark on 'Important E ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns foreign interventions in internal aff ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.