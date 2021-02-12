DD education ensures implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in Gilgit schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Education Gilgit, Sultan Ali on Thursday ensured implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in schools across the city and to prevent the spread of the virus.

In this regard 28,000 masks, 12,000 sanitizers and 10,000 hand-washing soaps were distributed in all the schools.

According to public relations office of education department Gilgit, Sultan Ali had implemented coronavirus SOPs in all schools of the city and took steps to prevent the virus.

Sultan Ali distributed 28,000 face masks, 12,000 sanitisers and 10,000 soaps in the schools across Gilgit.

Talking to media,on the occasion Sultan Ali said that implementation of corona SOPs was very important for every individual. He apprised the administrators of all schools about Corona virus. He also issued instructions on precautionary measures, prevention and remediation.

He also instructed all school principals to synitesize children's hands as they enter through the school gate, ensure the use of masks, wash hands and ensure social distance in the classroom. He further said that the life of the students was very important so the implementation of SOPs issued by the government should be ensured and no negligence should be allowed. He said that always guide the children especially in Primary classes to implement SOPs so that the children could be protected from this epidemic and the architects of our future can be adorned with knowledge and health and their education.

He said that awareness campaign of SOPs for prevention and control of Corona virus should not be limited to cities but also in remote areas, adding that SOPs awareness campaign for prevention and prevention of Corona virus should be expanded.