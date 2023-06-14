DD Excise urges officers to resolve issues of tax payers on priority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Director (DD) Headquarters Excise and Taxation Punjab, Sumera Ahmed Wednesday directed officers concerned to resolve issues of taxpayers on priority besides ensuring recovery of taxes from them.

During his visit of excise office here on Wednesday, she lauded the performance of Multan office for grabbing prominent position in achieving recovery target across the province as the office had recovered about 90 percent of the set recovery target till the mid of June.

She urged Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) to give their best in ensuring 100 percent recovery target in their respective circles.

The DD Headquarters maintained that besides ensuring tax recovery from tax payers, the problems of the tax payers must be resolved on priority.

She said that consultation at high level on continued for starting awareness classes for excise officers in order to ensure best relationship between excise officers and tax payers in order to make more strong connections between tax payers and the department.