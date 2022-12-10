DD FIA killed over personal enmity in Lakki Marwat

The funeral prayer of Deputy Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Inamullah who was killed by two attackers, was held at his native village Tajazai, district Lakki Marwat on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased Inamullah was inspecting his newly constructed house in Mohallah Mir Wali Khel, Tajazai when two brothers opened fire on him. He received critical bullet wounds and later succumbed. The reason behind the killing was a domestic dispute.

The attackers identified as Sher Ali alias Shaipo and Ali Bahadur managed to flee the crime scene. FIR was lodged by the brother of the victim at Tajazai police station.

Meanwhile, police have conducted a search operation to arrest killers involved in the murder.