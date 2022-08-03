UrduPoint.com

DD Food For Strict Monitoring To Prevent Wheat Smuggling

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Newly appointed Deputy Director (DD) Food Multan Region Ahmed Javed on Wednesday said that strict monitoring was being ensured across the region to prevent wheat smuggling as per directives of the provincial government

In a statement issued here, he said that order have been issued to food controller of all four districts of the region to initiate special measures for prevention of wheat and flour smuggling.

He said that as per directives of the provincial government comprehensive arrangements were being made to offer flour to masses on subsidized rates.

He added that accountability of all officials and tout mafia would be ensured if found involved in selling flour on high rates.

He said that special arrangements have been made across the region to discourage wheat and flour smuggling adding that the department has already registered various cases by foiling wheat smuggling attempts during last few months.

Ahmed Javed maintained that strict legal action would be taken against the shopkeepers found involved in selling flour on high rates. He also directed flour mill owners to continue supply of flour as the department would play of role of third party audit by monitoring demand and supply of wheat.

Multan All Government Wheat Flour

