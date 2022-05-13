UrduPoint.com

DD Food To Probe Hoarding Of 5196 Sacks Of Flour Of Govt Quota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 07:18 PM

DD Food to probe hoarding of 5196 sacks of flour of Govt quota

Food Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday appointed Deputy Director (DD) Food Malakand Division to probe illegal hoarding of 5196 sacks of flour released under the government quota and confiscated by Assistant Commissioner Kabal, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Food Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday appointed Deputy Director (DD) food Malakand Division to probe illegal hoarding of 5196 sacks of flour released under the government quota and confiscated by Assistant Commissioner Kabal, Swat.

A notification issued here said that the inquiry officer has been directed to probe the matter and ascertain the factual position and fix responsibility against the officer and officials of Food Department involved in this illegal hoarding of government subsidized flour.

Moreover he would also check the flour dealers and flour mills involved in the offence, it said adding that the DD has been directed to submit report within three days for further necessary action.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Malakand Government Flour

Recent Stories

Interior Ministers of Baltic States, Poland Urge E ..

Interior Ministers of Baltic States, Poland Urge EU to Fund Demining Activities ..

53 seconds ago
 Turkey Tells France to Punish Paris Consulate Bomb ..

Turkey Tells France to Punish Paris Consulate Bombers

55 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 588 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 588 points to close at 43,486 points 13 May 2022

4 minutes ago
 ANF recovers drugs

ANF recovers drugs

4 minutes ago
 Pope Francis to Visit Canada From July 24-30 - Hol ..

Pope Francis to Visit Canada From July 24-30 - Holy See

4 minutes ago
 City to get drug addicts' rehabilitation hospital ..

City to get drug addicts' rehabilitation hospital soon: Mayor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.