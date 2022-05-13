DD Food to probe hoarding of 5196 sacks of flour of Govt quota

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Food Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday appointed Deputy Director (DD) food Malakand Division to probe illegal hoarding of 5196 sacks of flour released under the government quota and confiscated by Assistant Commissioner Kabal, Swat.

A notification issued here said that the inquiry officer has been directed to probe the matter and ascertain the factual position and fix responsibility against the officer and officials of Food Department involved in this illegal hoarding of government subsidized flour.

Moreover he would also check the flour dealers and flour mills involved in the offence, it said adding that the DD has been directed to submit report within three days for further necessary action.