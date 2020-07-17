DD inspects District Jail Jhang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Home department's Directorate of Monitoring Deputy Director Shezada Khuram on Thursday visited District Jail Jhang for inspection.

According to official sources, he inspected all the barracks, visitor sheds and waiting rooms.

He inquired about the behavior of the staff from the prisoners. He also checked the quality of food in kitchens and inquired about the health of the prisoners admitted in the jail hospital.

Shezada Khurram appreciated the arrangements made by the jail administration.