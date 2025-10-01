Open Menu

DDA Inspects Joint Check Post, Kohat Tunnel

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 11:40 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) District Director Agriculture (DDA), Extension, Dr. Shakirullah Khan, has made a surprise inspection of the Joint Check Post at Kohat Tunnel last night to prevent the illegal shipment of agricultural inputs.

On this occasion, officials of the Agriculture Department and the food Department were found present performing their duties as per the prescribed duty roster.

The Director also checked the register related to the delivery of agricultural inputs (fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, etc.

), in

which the record was declared satisfactory.

However, he expressed concern over the shutdown of the power supply at the checkpost.

According to Dr. Shakirullah Khan, the power supply has been shut down by the National Highway Authority

(NHA), which was affecting the surveillance system and other essential activities at the check post.

He demanded that the district administration immediately make alternative arrangements for the power supply.

