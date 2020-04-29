UrduPoint.com
DDAC Approves 688 Development Schemes For Dir Lowr

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The District Development Advisory Committee ( DDAC) which met here on Monday approved 688 different development schemes.

Those schemes include construction and repair of roads, drinking water schemes, maturation of alleys, power installation, installation and repair of transformers, construction and repair of schools and hospitals, supply of clean drinking water and other projects.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan in which DDAC Chairman and Provincial Assembly candidate Malik Liaqat Ali Khan and heads of all departments participated.

The meeting discussed in detail the Annual Development Program(ADP) 2019-20. In the meeting, DDAC Chairman and Provincial Assembly candidate Malik Liaqat Ali Khan and Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan directed the officers of the departments to complete the development projects on time so that the people could benefit from it as soon as possible.

He strongly directed that no compromise would be made on the quality of development projects and action would be taken against the contractors who used substandard materials and did not complete the work on time.

DDAC Chairman Malik Liaquat Ali Khan said that development projects have been launched in the district and will ensure equal funding in all Village Councils.

He said that all resources would be utilized to make the district a model and provision of all possible resources for the development of the district would be ensured.

He said that timely completion of development projects would be ensured in all cases.

