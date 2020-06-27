DDAC approves Rs 124m community based projects

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) has approved 107 CDLD-funded short-term community development projects worth Rs 124 million in various sectors of the district including roads, education, alleys, clean drinking water supply, irrigation, fenced cemeteries and funeral parlors.

Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan presided over the meeting here the other day while Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Tariq Jamal Sahib and Finance Officer Hafeezullah provided necessary assistance.

Representatives of the European Union, including the C&W Department's Exxon, Social Welfare, Livestock district officers, Public Health, Agriculture, Irrigation, Education, Sail Conservation's representatives, TMO Headquarters and officials from the Line Departments and engineers attended the meeting and unanimously approved all the projects.

It may be recalled that all the above mentioned projects have been selected by CDLD Database Village Council Wise on the basis of identification of the problems faced by the general public.

Under the CDLD policy, a democratically elected committee of 15 to 20 citizens from the local population will be responsible for working on these projects and overseeing their completion.

Completion of the projects will not only reduce the problems of the citizens but also open new avenues of cooperation between the citizens and the district administration and increase the confidence of the citizens in the administration.