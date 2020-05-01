UrduPoint.com
DDAC Approves Rs. 50 Mln For CT Scan, MRI Machines At DHQ Kohat :Advisor To Chief Minister On Science And Information Technology , Ziaullah Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:17 PM

The District Development Advisory Committee ( DDAC) has approved Rs 50 millions funds for purchase of CT Scan and MRI machines at District Headquarter Hospital ( DHQ) Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The District Development Advisory Committee ( DDAC) has approved Rs 50 millions funds for purchase of CT Scan and MRI machines at District Headquarter Hospital ( DHQ) Kohat.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology , Ziaullah Bangash presided over the DDAC meeting held at DC Office on Thursday.

The DDAC released funds for various development projects and allocated 05 crore rupee for CT Scan and MRI machine at KDA DHQ hospital.

Zia Bangash directed the heads of all govt departments to expedite the pace of work on the ongoing projects to facilitate people in Kohat district.

