DDAC Chairman calls on KP CM; discusses progress on development projects in Malakand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Malakand Division President and Chairman of District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and discussed the progress on development projects in district Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Malakand Division President and Chairman of District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and discussed the progress on development projects in district Swat.

During the one on one meeting the overall situation of Malakand and developmental activities including Swat Motorway Phase II, Agricultural University Swat, Children's Hospital, Engineering University, Cardiology Hospital, Gynae Hospital, Dir Medical College Timergara, Dir Expressway, Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme, Saidu Dental College, approval of a new college at Saidu Sharif, Swat Jail and other health and education projects in the district have been discussed.

Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai apprised the chief minister about the efforts of the provincial government in Malakand Division and the steps being taken to continue the economic activities and provide relief to the people.

Necessary decisions were also taken in the meeting for the welfare of the people.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that excellent work was being done in the province under the leadership of CM Mahmood Khan who was committed to resolving public issues on priority basis, he added.

Fazal said the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were satisfied with the performance of the PTI government, adding that the development works in Malakand division were in full swing which was being completed as per the wishes of the people.

The chairman of DDAC Swat said the people's money was being spent on the people on need basis as per the inspiration of the public.

Hakeem Khan said the present government was paying special attention to the tourism sector in Malakand Division; all available resources were being utilized to make tourist spots and recreational places attractive to tourists while protecting forests.

The special attention was also being paid to the protection and importance of wildlife. Fazal Hakeem Khan said that classes will be started in Dir Medical College Timergara next year.