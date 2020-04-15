DDAC Chairman inaugurates cash distribution to deserving families

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat, Fazal Hakeem Khan Wednesday inaugurated Ehsaas Program cash distribution to 8171 deserving families in a ceremony here at Wadoodia Hall.

Assistant Commissioner, Baboozai, Aamir Ali Shah and concerned officials are present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Hakeem said that cash assistance of Rs 12000 is sincere effort of government to mitigate sufferings of needy in this hour of need. He said that government would continue its endeavors to help out those who are without any source of income due to corona pandemic.

He also visited various distribution centers and witnessed the disbursement process. He directed people to adopt all the precautionary measures while coming to these center and maintain possible social distancing to stop corona spread.