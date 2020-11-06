DDAC Chairman inquires after injured of Grasi ground

SWAT, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) ::Malakand Divisional President of PTI and chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazl Hakim Yousafzai Friday visited Central Hospital Saidu Sharif and inquired after the health of 20 injured persons who fell from roof top of a building in Grasi Ground after attending the Prime Minister Imran Khan's public address.

He directed the hospital administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured persons.