DDAC Chairman inspects price list in Mangawara bazar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Fazal Hakim Khan Monday visited Insaf Sasta bazar and Mangawara bazar to inspect quality and prices of various edible commodities.

District Food Controller Jawad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Babozai Shoizab Abbas and other officials of the district administration and TMA were present on the occasion.

Talking to media, he said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to provide relief to citizen and number of steps had been taken to control inflation.

He said the crackdown has been intensified against profiteers and hoarders during the holy month of Ramzan.

He asked the traders community to cooperate with the district administration in controlling prices of food items and identify the people involved in the hoarding practices.