UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DDAC Chairman Inspects Price List In Mangawara Bazar

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

DDAC Chairman inspects price list in Mangawara bazar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Fazal Hakim Khan Monday visited Insaf Sasta bazar and Mangawara bazar to inspect quality and prices of various edible commodities.

District Food Controller Jawad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Babozai Shoizab Abbas and other officials of the district administration and TMA were present on the occasion.

Talking to media, he said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to provide relief to citizen and number of steps had been taken to control inflation.

He said the crackdown has been intensified against profiteers and hoarders during the holy month of Ramzan.

He asked the traders community to cooperate with the district administration in controlling prices of food items and identify the people involved in the hoarding practices.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Media Government

Recent Stories

Special Russian Plane Lands in Prague as 18 Expell ..

13 minutes ago

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall

13 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

18 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

13 minutes ago

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

21 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.