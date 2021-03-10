UrduPoint.com
DDAC Chairman Lays Foundations Stone Of Girls College Maidan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

DDAC chairman lays foundations stone of girls college Maidan

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) ::Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Malak Liaqat Ali Khan on Wednesday laid foundation stone of Government Girls Degree College at Maidan.

Addressing the ceremony, he urged people to educate their children and enable them to face the challenges of contemporary world.

He said the college would prove to be a milestone to provide education facilities to girls of the area.

He said site for the college has been selected after thorough consideration and keeping in view accessibility for students.

He also urged locals to monitor construction work to ensure quality of work and inform authorities if found any irregularity.

