DDAC Chairman Reviewed Development, Sanitation Efforts
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 07:46 PM
Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Sher Ali Afridi on Monday chaired a performance review meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Town Municipal Administration (TMA) and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar
PESHAWAR,
During the meeting, Sher Ali Afridi emphasized the need for WSSP to intensify its ongoing cleanliness campaign to ensure a cleaner Peshawar. He highlighted the alarming drop in the city’s water level and urged relevant departments to submit a detailed report so that a strategic plan can be developed for future action.
He further directed the Capital Metropolitan, TMEs and PDA to take decisive steps in removing encroachments across Peshawar. Stressing the importance of waste management, he instructed WSSP to promptly remove garbage from areas with large waste accumulations and ensure proper disposal at designated sites.
He also called for covering dumped waste to prevent environmental hazards.
Afridi reiterated that making Peshawar a beautiful city is a top priority and vowed that no compromises would be made in this mission. He urged all institutions to fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and work towards resolving public grievances efficiently.
The meeting was attended by Director Local Government Muhammad Rehman, PDA Chief Engineer, Capital Metropolitan Director East Rehman Khattak, Director Finance Kifayatullah, Assistant Director Admin Khuda-e-Nazar, TMO Pushtkhara Ayaz Khan and WSSP officials.
