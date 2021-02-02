DDAC chairman visits Jehanzeb College Saidu Sharif

District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat, Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan Tuesday inspected the construction work of Jahanzeb College Saidu Sharif building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat, Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan Tuesday inspected the construction work of Jahanzeb College Saidu Sharif building.

He directed authorities concerned to ensure quality of the construction work and complete the college bilding in the stipulated time.

He said that promotion of education was among priorities of the government and new building of the college would accommodate more students and provide them modern learning environment.

On the occasion, he was briefed that Jahanzeb College Saidu Sharif would have four storeys, 26 classrooms, eight lecture halls, a library and eight laboratories, computer lab, a multi-purpose hall and nine staff rooms.