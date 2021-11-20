DDAC Chairman visits 'Panagah' at Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Ziaullah Bangash Saturday visited 'Panagah' at Kohat and inspected facilities being provided to people.

He was accompanied by local office bearers of the party and area notables.

He also met with people and inquired about their problems.

He invited public to forward their suggestions for further improving status of facilities in the panagah. He also directed officials to ensure cleanliness and provide needed help to needy.

Ziaullah said that government is working to resolve issues of people and to provide them assistance and help in hour of need.