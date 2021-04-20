DDAC Chairman visits Utility Stores, reviews price list, availability of food items

District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Fazal Hakim Khan Tuesday visited various utility stores in Saidu Sharif and to review price list and availability of stock of various edible commodities

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Fazal Hakim Khan Tuesday visited various utility stores in Saidu Sharif and to review price list and availability of stock of various edible commodities.

Talking to customers at Utility Stores, he said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to provide relief to citizen and had taken number of step to control inflation.

He said the crackdown has been intensified against profiteers and hoarders during the holy month of Ramzan.

He asked the traders community to cooperate with the district administration in order to control prices of food items and identity people involved in the hoarding practices.

He also directed the district administration to take strict action against hoarders and food adulterers.