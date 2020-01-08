DDAC chief vows not to tolerate delay in uplift schemes

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Malakand Chairman Pir Masawir Ghazi ruled out to tolerate any kind of delaying and negligence in development schemes.

Presiding over a meeting of the committee here on Wednesday, he said that neither receive kickbacks themselves nor will allowed others to do so.

He urged upon the government officials to perform their duties with devotion and honesty. He further urged them for utilization of their all capabilities for the accelerated pace of development works in the area.

The PTI legislator vowed that they will not hesitate from rendering any kind of sacrifice in the accomplishment of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that he will continue his mission till completion of ongoing development schemes in good manner.

