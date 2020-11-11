DDAC directs action against illegal plazas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee ( DDAC), Engineer Faheem Ahmad Khan Wednesday directed immediate action against illegal plazas and buildings in all four towns of the metropolitan.

He sought report of all illegal structures from building inspectors of four towns of the city.

Chairman DDCA held a meeting with four towns administrators, Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar (WSSP) and Public Health department and was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash and others.

On this occasion, officials of the Public Health and WSSP gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about various projects and issues.

Kamran Bangash said that construction of any building should not be allowed without meeting legal formalities and approval of map from concerned authorities.

Chairman DDAC expressed his dismay over performance of four towns and ordered immediate action against the illegal plazas.

He expressed displeasure over illegal speed breakers made by people infront of their premises and lack of action by concerned road inspectors.

He also sought performance report of building inspectors of all towns.

He sought the records of employees in the WSSP and stressed the need of improving sanitation and cleanliness system in the four zones.

He directed administrators and WSSSP to make sure presence of all employees and for taking action against employees not coming on duty.