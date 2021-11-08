UrduPoint.com

DDAC Hopes Government To Overcome Inflation Soon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

DDAC hopes government to overcome inflation soon

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Fazal e Hakim Khan Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were much concerned on the issue of inflation and hoped that the issue would soon be overcome by the government.

Talking to different delegations of PTI workers, youth and ISF at his office, he said the government was providing relief to its people on their doorstep following instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said distribution of Sehat Cards, Kisan Cards and now food Cards were meant to provide maximum relief to the people, adding, these steps were yielding positive results. He urged the PTI workers to add their share in the government's endeavors to serve the masses.

Fazl e Haikim also stressed on party workers to identify the hoarders and black marketers so that the administration could take an in time action against them.

