DDAC meeting for completion of projects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Shafi Jan MPA at District Council Hall Kohat which besides Daud Afridi MPA, ADC Kohat F&P and focal persons for Shehryar Afridi MNA and Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi, was also attended by the heads of Nation Building Departments.

The meeting reviewed progress so far made on ongoing, new and proposed development projects in Kohat district in detail and certain important decisions were taken in this regard.

Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA, directed the authorities concerned of all departments to complete the development projects in stipulated time without any compromise on the quality of work.

APP/vak