Open Menu

DDAC Meeting For Completion Of Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DDAC meeting for completion of projects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Shafi Jan MPA at District Council Hall Kohat which besides Daud Afridi MPA, ADC Kohat F&P and focal persons for Shehryar Afridi MNA and Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi, was also attended by the heads of Nation Building Departments.

The meeting reviewed progress so far made on ongoing, new and proposed development projects in Kohat district in detail and certain important decisions were taken in this regard.

Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA, directed the authorities concerned of all departments to complete the development projects in stipulated time without any compromise on the quality of work.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Law Minister Kohat Progress Aftab Alam Afridi All

Recent Stories

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stab ..

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

28 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get tran ..

Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

32 minutes ago
 It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia B ..

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

40 minutes ago
 24 students, four police officials injured in clas ..

24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..

47 minutes ago
 Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: ..

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

57 minutes ago
 OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Except ..

OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits

1 hour ago
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional am ..

Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..

3 hours ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admir ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..

3 hours ago
 Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: ..

Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

3 hours ago
 Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

3 hours ago
 Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan