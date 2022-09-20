DDC approved funds for ongoing development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that funds of Rs 28.665 billion have been released for various projects and the work on these development projects is underway with a good pace. He was presiding over the high-level meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party held in his office today.

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Bahawalnagar Abdul Jabbar Gujar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar, Additional Commissioner Liaison Faisal Atta Khan, Director Development and Finance Talib Randhawa, SE Buildings Department Anwar Adil, Director Health Dr. Fayaz, Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority Baqa Muhammad Jam, Director Colleges Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Farooq Siddique, Deputy Director Development Waqas Deen Muhammad, and officers of other relevant departments were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar instructed the concerned officers that unnecessary delays should be avoided so that the cost of projects does not increase. He directed that the ongoing development projects should be completed on time and handed over to the concerned departments so that facilities can be availed by people. After reviewing the development projects, the estimated costs were approved. The estimated cost of Rs113.283 billion for 470 ongoing development projects under the Annual Development Program was reviewed and approved. Commissioner Bahawalpur directed that the officers should visit the field regularly and expedite the work.