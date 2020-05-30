DDC approved three FESCO schemes

District Development Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh approved three FESCO schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :District Development Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh approved three FESCO schemes. These schemes were estimated at Rs. 5.2 million.

The meeting was attended by other members including FESCO, High ways Department and Building.

It was informed to the meeting that Rs 1.5 million for provision of electricity to Chak no. 82 SB, Rs. 2.19 million provision of electricity to Chak. No 88 NB while Rs. 1.5 million would be spent on project of electricity provision to Chak no. 102 NB. Deputy Commissioner has directed to be complete all the schemes in stipulated period.