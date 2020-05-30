UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DDC Approved Three FESCO Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:00 PM

DDC approved three FESCO schemes

District Development Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh approved three FESCO schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :District Development Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh approved three FESCO schemes. These schemes were estimated at Rs. 5.2 million.

The meeting was attended by other members including FESCO, High ways Department and Building.

It was informed to the meeting that Rs 1.5 million for provision of electricity to Chak no. 82 SB, Rs. 2.19 million provision of electricity to Chak. No 88 NB while Rs. 1.5 million would be spent on project of electricity provision to Chak no. 102 NB. Deputy Commissioner has directed to be complete all the schemes in stipulated period.

Related Topics

Electricity All Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Federer tops list of world's highest-paid athletes ..

5 minutes ago

NDMA activates two more dedicated hotlines for reg ..

5 minutes ago

Cross matched DNA reports of PIA plane crash victi ..

5 minutes ago

Dr Zafar Mirza urges citizens to follow COVID-19 S ..

5 minutes ago

Babar is going to break a lot of records: Grant Fl ..

12 minutes ago

Occupied Kashmir completes 300 days of military si ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.