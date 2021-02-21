DDC approves 115 development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :District Development Committee (DDC) has approved implementation on 115 development schemes for regional development and public welfare with an estimated cost of Rs.270.3 million.

In this regard, a meeting of District Development Committee was held on Sunday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in the chair while Deputy Director Development Tahir Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Officers of Local Government, WASA, FDA and other departments were also present.

Deputy Director Development briefed the meeting about technical and administrative aspects of various development schemes and said that under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) phase-III, development schemes of WASA, FDA, Local Government and FESCO would be completed.

Reviewing the schemes approved during the meeting, the DC said that expeditious departmental measures should be taken so that these schemes could be completed as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali inaugurated Muhammad Bashir Khan Memorial T-20 cricket Tournament at Bohranwali Ground. The tournament would continue till 12th March 2021 and 16 teams will participate in it.