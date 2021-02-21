UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DDC Approves 115 Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 09:40 PM

DDC approves 115 development schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :District Development Committee (DDC) has approved implementation on 115 development schemes for regional development and public welfare with an estimated cost of Rs.270.3 million.

In this regard, a meeting of District Development Committee was held on Sunday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in the chair while Deputy Director Development Tahir Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Officers of Local Government, WASA, FDA and other departments were also present.

Deputy Director Development briefed the meeting about technical and administrative aspects of various development schemes and said that under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) phase-III, development schemes of WASA, FDA, Local Government and FESCO would be completed.

Reviewing the schemes approved during the meeting, the DC said that expeditious departmental measures should be taken so that these schemes could be completed as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali inaugurated Muhammad Bashir Khan Memorial T-20 cricket Tournament at Bohranwali Ground. The tournament would continue till 12th March 2021 and 16 teams will participate in it.

Related Topics

Cricket Muhammad Ali March Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

12 minutes ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED500 mn for sanitation de ..

12 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Gulfood 2021

42 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Russian Minister Trade ..

42 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Defence Ind ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.