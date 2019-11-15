UrduPoint.com
DDC Approves 15 Development Schemes Of Worth Rs 47.6 Million For Establishment Of IT Labs, Montessori Classes, Libraries In Govt Schools Across District

DDC approves 15 development schemes of worth Rs 47.6 million for establishment of IT labs, Montessori classes, libraries in govt schools across district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :District Development Committee (DDC) has approved construction work of fifteen development schemes of Education Department across district.

According to details Rs 47.6 million estimate cost has been approved for these projects and Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul has approved projects in a district development committee meeting.

A total Rs 2 million would be spent on libraries and purchase of books at Government Higher Secondary Hyderabad town and Government girls High school Radhan.

The officials of District office told that under basic education program of the Punjab government, Montessori classes would be started in nine schools of the district with Rs 2.

7 million.

He added that Rs 2 million would also be spent to setup Information Technology (IT) lab in the government Girls High School Sabowal.

The approval has also been given for establishment of IT labs in Govt. Girls Elementary School Factory Area, Govt. Elementary School Ahmed Pur, Govt. Elementary School Porwadha and Govt. Elementary School Shahzadpur and total Rs 0.8 million would be spent here.

For construction of additional rooms in the schools Rs 3 million would be spent and provision of unavailable facilities would be completed with Rs 10.2 million while Rs 14 million to be utilized on Mehfoz Darsgah project and Rs 9.7 million for Schools up gradation program.

