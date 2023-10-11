Open Menu

DDC Approves 23 Uplift Schemes Worth Rs 240 M

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The District Development Committee (DDC) on Wednesday gave approval of 23 new uplift schemes worth Rs 240 millions.

According to official sources, the meeting of the Committee was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner revenue Azoba Azeem and joined by officers from various departments.

New roads will be constructed with a cost of 174 millions. Similarly, schemes of Public Health will be completed with Rs 66 millions.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to ensure quality work. Any negligence in discharge of duty will not be tolerated.

