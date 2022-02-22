DDC approves 28 development schemes

The District Development Committee (DDC) on Tuesday approved 28 development schemes of various departments including Local Government, Education, Highways, and Buildings under the Annual Development Program 2021-22

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The District Development Committee (DDC) on Tuesday approved 28 development schemes of various departments including Local Government, Education, Highways, and Buildings under the Annual Development Program 2021-22.

The DDC meeting was held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

The estimated cost of these schemes is Rs 360 million. The ongoing development schemes were also reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Superintendent Engineer Buildings Muhammad Anwar Adil, Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz, CEO education Naseer Sial, Executive Engineer Buildings Muhammad Nisar, and officers of other departments concerned.

The deputy commissioner said the development work should be completed within the allotted time. He said that the development work should be inspected on a regular basis.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar told the meeting that under the Annual Development Program 2021-22, the work has been started on 314 development schemes in the district.

Funds of more than Rs 8.914 billion were released for these development schemes and more than Rs 4.222 billion development funds have been utilized, he informed.