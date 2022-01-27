UrduPoint.com

DDC Approves 3 New Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 07:21 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The District Development Committee (DDC) on Thursday approved three new development schemes during a meeting held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bshawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

The approved three development schemes included two of the Higher education Department and one development scheme under Community Development Program Phase III (CDP-III). The estimated cost of these development schemes is Rs 30.219 million.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Assistant Director Muhammad Danish, Executive Engineer Buildings Department Muhammad Nisar, CEO Education Naseer Ahmed, and other officers of relevant departments.

The deputy commissioner said that all the development schemes should be completed within time. He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of development works. He said the officers concerned should visit the field and inspect the progress over development works.

